Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $394,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

DELL opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

