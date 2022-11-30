Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Down 5.7%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 194,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,218,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 224.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,165,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 48.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 72,935 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

