Seeyond Sells 1,727 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,121,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

GS stock opened at $383.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.80. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,330,040 shares of company stock valued at $108,195,264. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.