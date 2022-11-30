Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 2,014 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in FOX were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FOX by 183.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in FOX by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 281,041 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in FOX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

