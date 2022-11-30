Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,647 shares of company stock worth $1,574,990. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $163.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $188.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.