JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.37

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 26200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

JZR Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26.

JZR Gold Company Profile

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

