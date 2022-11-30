Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 968,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,496,000 after purchasing an additional 143,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Analog Devices stock opened at $163.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $188.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

