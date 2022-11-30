Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Decreased by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Ossiam raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 63,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,244,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,291 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

