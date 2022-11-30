Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Colonial Trust Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,244,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $460.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.29. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

