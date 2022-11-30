Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Cut by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,741,000 after buying an additional 289,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

MAA opened at $161.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average of $166.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

