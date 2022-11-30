Seeyond Sells 63 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Seeyond decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 28.2% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $239.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $243.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,683 shares of company stock worth $9,671,092. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

