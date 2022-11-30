1,261 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond lifted its stake in Albemarle by 57.7% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 48.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 23.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $1,432,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $270.02 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.02 and its 200 day moving average is $256.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

