USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,896 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

