USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $381.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.32.

Several analysts have commented on CRL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

