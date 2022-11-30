Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $67,051,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 95.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,589,000 after acquiring an additional 152,009 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Generac by 5,480.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $442.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

