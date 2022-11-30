United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. WestRock’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.