Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.886-2.914 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion. Intuit also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $521.58.
Intuit Stock Down 1.5 %
INTU opened at $379.71 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.86 and a 200-day moving average of $410.75.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 139.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.