Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.886-2.914 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion. Intuit also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $521.58.

Intuit Stock Down 1.5 %

INTU opened at $379.71 on Wednesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.86 and a 200-day moving average of $410.75.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 139.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

