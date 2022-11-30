Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,781 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

