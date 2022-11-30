Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.83.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $117.75 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average is $128.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,507,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 160,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

