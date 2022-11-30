AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 46.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 31.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

