Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Position Lessened by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 195.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Lyft by 30.7% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

