Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Nordson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nordson Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $230.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.20. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $271.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

