Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 493.1% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance
Shares of USOI opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.7559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs
