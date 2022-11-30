Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $21.98 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,446 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 290.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

PNC opened at $164.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

