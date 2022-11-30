USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,841 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

