Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $51.40 million and approximately $5,818.39 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.0225514 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $7,563.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

