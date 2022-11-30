America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 17.76 and a quick ratio of 17.76. The company has a market cap of $419.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.