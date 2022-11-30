America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
America First Multifamily Investors Trading Up 1.1 %
America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 17.76 and a quick ratio of 17.76. The company has a market cap of $419.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Trading of America First Multifamily Investors
America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.
