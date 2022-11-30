America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was downgraded by TheStreet from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 17.76 and a quick ratio of 17.76. The company has a market cap of $419.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of America First Multifamily Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile



America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

