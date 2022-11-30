Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $384,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Marriott International by 500.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Marriott International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Shares of MAR opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.73.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

