USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.22 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

10x Genomics Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

TXG stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.58.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.