Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,465,000 after purchasing an additional 245,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

