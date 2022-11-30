Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GHLD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Guild Price Performance

NYSE:GHLD opened at $11.50 on Monday. Guild has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $702.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Insider Activity at Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $261.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.12 million. Research analysts expect that Guild will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guild

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Guild by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guild by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guild by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

