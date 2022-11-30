Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,987 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Black Knight by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 751.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 17.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $214,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

