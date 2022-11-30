Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 980,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after acquiring an additional 122,933 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,283,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,731,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

