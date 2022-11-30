Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,414 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $153,111,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 267,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,642,000 after purchasing an additional 230,412 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Biogen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,008 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $291.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $307.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.82.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

