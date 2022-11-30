Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

