Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Paychex were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 13.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,124 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Paychex by 853.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 7.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Paychex by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $120.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

