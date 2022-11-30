Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 551,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,269 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 110,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.