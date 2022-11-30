Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1,556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 20,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

