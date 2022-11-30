Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $210.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.