Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 4,942.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 884,823 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 63.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,143,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 442,780 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $4,990,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341,696 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 243,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

3D Systems stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.48. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.15.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,055.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

