Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 45.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,344 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 310.0% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 191,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.