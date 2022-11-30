Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Down 7.4% on Insider Selling

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 5,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 811,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Specifically, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $44,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $235,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $44,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $2,061,155. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTKB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 555.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter worth $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter worth $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 213,476 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

