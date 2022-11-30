NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 36,254 shares.The stock last traded at $313.82 and had previously closed at $317.77.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.24 and a 200 day moving average of $305.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

