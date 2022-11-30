Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 45,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 478,193 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.
Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
Further Reading
