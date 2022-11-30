Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 45,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 478,193 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 40.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 30.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,765,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 374,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 370,481 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

