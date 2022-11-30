ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 32,632 shares.The stock last traded at $21.15 and had previously closed at $21.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $772.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 322.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

