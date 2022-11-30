Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 5,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 890,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHIL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
