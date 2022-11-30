Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 5,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 890,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHIL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,701,744.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp acquired 20,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,744.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.