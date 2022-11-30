Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 355,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,264,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

