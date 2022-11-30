IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading 3.6% Higher

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.33. 33,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,075,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.