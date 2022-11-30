Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $42,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

