Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.